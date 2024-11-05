10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM announces further funding for the National Crime Agency (NCA) and new migration returns figures
The PM has announced two new elements of this government’s approach to boost border security and restore order to the asylum system.
The Prime Minister has announced two new elements of this government’s approach to boost border security and restore order to the asylum system – a £58 million boost for the National Crime Agency (NCA) and new figures showing 9,400 people with no right to be here have been returned since the government took power.
The NCA will receive a £58 million increase in its core budget for the 2025/26 financial year, representing a 9% rise compared to 2024/25.
This uplift in funding will:
- Deliver specialist operational equipment such as covert audio/video tools and covert tracking capabilities (including in the maritime domain).
- Increase the amount of leads we generate through analysis of data to stop criminals in their tracks.
- Allow us to keep pace with the ever more sophisticated ways online criminals hide their tracks by bringing in threat specific data from international partners, industry and covert sources.
- Expand access to datasets and systems to NCA intelligence and investigative teams, borders staff and policing partners to give them direct access to the single intelligence picture.
- Increase the skills and tools available to forensic officers.
- Increase the technology available to officers to allow them to collaborate and work more productively.
The PM has also announced new returns figures following an ad-hoc statistical release from the Home Office yesterday.
- Since this government took power (up to 28 October), a total of 9,400 returns were recorded (including both enforced and voluntary returns).
- There were 2,590 enforced returns of people with no legal right to remain in the UK. This compares with 2,170 enforced returns over the same period in 2023, an increase of 19%.
- Of the total returns, 1,520 enforced and voluntary returns were of foreign national offenders (FNOs), this is an increase of 14% compared to 1,330 FNO returns in the same period of 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-announces-further-funding-for-the-national-crime-agency-nca-and-new-migration-returns-figures
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
What you need to know from the Budget05/11/2024 10:20:00
Our Budget will help to fix the NHS and rebuild Britain, while making sure working people don’t face higher taxes in their payslips.
PM speech to the INTERPOL General Assembly: 4 November 202404/11/2024 16:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a speech to the INTERPOL General Assembly in Glasgow.
Prime Minister unveils game changing investment to tackle national security threat from people smuggling gangs04/11/2024 13:20:00
The Prime Minister is set to announce an additional £75 million to boost border security, bringing the investment in the Border Security Command over the next two years to £150 million.
Australia and the United Kingdom to power up cooperation on climate and energy25/10/2024 13:15:00
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, met today on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa.
Australia funds back British economy with major moves to the UK25/10/2024 11:24:00
A further billion pounds of investment will be injected into the British economy as the Prime Minister continues his drive to attract foreign business back to the UK.
Prime Minister warns Russian threat to global stability is accelerating as Putin ramps up attacks on Black Sea24/10/2024 13:20:00
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Black Sea, delaying vital aid from reaching Palestinians, and stopping crucial grain supplies from being delivered to the global south.
PM International Investment Summit Speech: 14 October 202415/10/2024 10:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday delivered a speech at the International Investment Summit 2024.
Tidalwave of clean energy investment worth billions unlocked ahead of Investment Summit14/10/2024 16:20:00
Thousands of jobs in green industries announced as the UK Government welcomes more than £24 billion of private investment for pioneering energy projects ahead of the International Investment Summit on 14th October.