PM announces further funding for the National Crime Agency (NCA) and new migration returns figures

The Prime Minister has announced two new elements of this government’s approach to boost border security and restore order to the asylum system – a £58 million boost for the National Crime Agency (NCA) and new figures showing 9,400 people with no right to be here have been returned since the government took power.

The NCA will receive a £58 million increase in its core budget for the 2025/26 financial year, representing a 9% rise compared to 2024/25.

This uplift in funding will:

Deliver specialist operational equipment such as covert audio/video tools and covert tracking capabilities (including in the maritime domain).

Increase the amount of leads we generate through analysis of data to stop criminals in their tracks.

Allow us to keep pace with the ever more sophisticated ways online criminals hide their tracks by bringing in threat specific data from international partners, industry and covert sources.

Expand access to datasets and systems to NCA intelligence and investigative teams, borders staff and policing partners to give them direct access to the single intelligence picture.

Increase the skills and tools available to forensic officers.

Increase the technology available to officers to allow them to collaborate and work more productively.

The PM has also announced new returns figures following an ad-hoc statistical release from the Home Office yesterday.