PM announces further humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces £40 million of further humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Assistance in addition to wider economic and military support bolstering the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion

Announcement follows PM discussions with President Zelenskyy and meeting with Ukrainian community leaders in London this weekend

The UK has stepped up its support to the people of Ukraine again yesterday (Sunday) with the announcement of £40 million of further humanitarian aid to the country.

The funding will help aid agencies respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation, creating a lifeline for Ukrainians with access to basic necessities and medical supplies such as medicines, syringes, dressings and wound care packs. UK Government humanitarian experts have also deployed to the region to support those fleeing the violence in Ukraine.

On Saturday evening the Prime Minister spoke again to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy who updated him on the critical need for humanitarian assistance as people are forced to flee their homes and seek safety.

This evening he met Ukrainian community leaders at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London to hear their stories about the impact of Russian violence on the people of Ukraine.

In response to the growing concern of Ukrainians living in the UK about their welfare of their families back home, the Prime Minister also confirmed that any person settled in the UK will be able to bring their Ukrainian immediate family members to join them here. This will benefit many thousands of people who at this moment are making desperate choices about their future.

The UK also continues to support those Ukrainians who wish to remain close to home through logistical and humanitarian support to Ukraine’s neighbours.

The Prime Minister yesterday said:

“In the last days the world has witnessed awe-inspiring displays of bravery and heroism from the Ukrainian people in response to those who seek to obliterate their freedom by force. “The UK will not turn our backs in Ukraine’s hour of need. We are providing all the economic and military support we can to help those Ukrainians risking everything to protect their country.”

This latest assistance package brings the total amount of UK Government aid pledged to Ukraine this year to £140 million. Last week the Prime Minister also announced the UK would guarantee up to $500 million of loans to Ukraine through Multilateral Development Banks.

The UK also continues to supply defensive military equipment to the Ukrainian military to bolster their resistance against invading Russian forces.

