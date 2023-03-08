PM awards MND campaigner Rob Burrow the UK's 2,000th Points of Light

Rob Burrow MBE, the former Leeds Rhino and England Rugby League player who has passionately campaigned for people with Motor Neurone Disease, was yesterday named by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the 2,000th recipient of the daily Points of Light award.

Rob made nearly 500 appearances for the Leeds Rhinos between 2001 and 2017, winning eight Super League championships.

Just two years after his retirement, he revealed a devastating diagnosis of MND in December 2019, but despite his physical decline Rob has raised awareness, including through a documentary with the BBC showing the impact of the disease on himself and his family.

He has also inspired the creation of a Rob Burrow Day (7 July) led by Leeds Rhinos, and has been at the forefront of the design of a new £5m cutting-edge MND centre in Leeds, which will be the first of its kind in the UK to be based around the holistic needs of MND patients and their families.

Rob’s awareness-raising has been matched by a fundraising drive from his old Rhinos team Kevin Sinfield OBE, who has completed multiple marathon challenges in Rob’s name to raise over £7m for MND charities.

The inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is due to take place in May this year, with over 10,000 people signed up to take part and raise further funds for his Leeds Hospitals Charity Appeal.

The Prime Minister’s Points of Light award was first launched in April 2014, having been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA.

Since then, outstanding individuals from across the country who are making a positive change within their community and inspiring others have been recognised by the Prime Minister through the award.

In a personal letter to Rob, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: