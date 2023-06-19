10 Downing Street
PM backs public's right to choose with delay to BOGOF restrictions
Rules banning multibuy deals on foods and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar – including buy one get one free deals – will be delayed for another two years until October 2025, the government has confirmed.
The policy had already been subject to a delay until October 2023. This will now be extended to allow the government to continue to review the impact of the restrictions on the consumers and businesses in light of the unprecedented global economic situation.
Economies across the world have been affected by higher-than-expected global energy and goods prices, leading to increased costs across supply chains.
The delay means shoppers will be able to continue taking advantage of multibuy offers on all foods.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said:
I firmly believe in people’s right to choose – and at a time when household budgets are under continuing pressure from the global rise in food prices, it is not fair for government to restrict the options available to consumers on their weekly shop.
It is right that we consider carefully the impact on consumers and businesses, while ensuring we’re striking the balance with our important mission to reduce obesity and help people live healthier lives.
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay recently said:
With families facing rising food prices and cost of living pressures, it is right that we delay the implementation of these restrictions so as to support businesses and allow them to focus on making food more affordable for families.
We remain committed to cutting waiting lists by tackling obesity which costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer. We’re already taking action to do so, including by launching pilots for the latest anti-obesity drugs.
Addressing obesity remains a priority for government, as it will help to reduce the strain put on the NHS as it works to tackle the COVID-19 backlogs.
This month the government announced the rollout of a new generation of obesity drugs to support people to lose weight and reduce pressure on hospitals.
This comes on top of further action including:
- Introducing calorie labelling on menus, which are expected to bring health benefits of £4.6 billion and provide NHS savings of £430 million
- Restrictions on the location of unhealthy foods in shops, which are expected to bring health benefits of over £57 billion and provide NHS savings of over £4 billion over the next 25 years
- Introducing the Soft Drinks Industry Levy which has seen the average sugar content of drinks decrease by 46 per cent between 2015 and 2020
- Investment to boost school sport to help children and young people have an active start to life.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-backs-publics-right-to-choose-with-delay-to-bogof-restrictions
