PM backs “true patriots” to lead UK renewal with £5bn investment

Neighbours and families across the UK will lead the revival of their communities, as the Prime Minister launches a landmark £5 billion Pride in Place programme — backing the true patriots who build their communities up, and choosing unity over division.

As part of the fund, 169 areas will receive £2 million every year for a decade, giving long-overlooked communities the certainty and control they need to plan for the future. A further 95 areas will receive an immediate £1.5 million to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.

From Bootle to Bridgwater, local people will decide how funding is spent — reviving high streets, restoring parks, and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls. This is renewal in action, led by the people who know their neighbourhoods best.

Communities will also gain new powers to seize boarded-up shops, block nuisance businesses, and buy beloved local assets before they close – restoring pride and unity to every corner of the country.

Yesterday’s announcement is part of the government’s Plan for Change, a decade-long mission to back the people who make their communities thrive. It sits alongside wider work to deliver cleaner, safer streets, create opportunities on every doorstep, and build the homes, roads and GP surgeries people need to thrive.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. That ends now. We’re investing in the UK’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities. This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game. We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our Plan for Change in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed yesterday said:

Building pride in place starts with people, not politics. Local people know what they want to see in their neighbourhoods – and they don’t need government to dictate it. This plan will spark an historic grassroots movement that will restore local people’s power, boost national pride and help people get on in life across the UK as part of our Plan for Change.”

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves yesterday said:

We’re giving local people the power to transform their hometowns. Giving them more control of how money is spent where they live so that together we can invest in Britain’s renewal and build an economy that rewards working people. This £5 billion investment doesn’t just reverse decades of underinvestment in our public infrastructure – it cuts through the bureaucracy by giving local people the power to deliver the change they want to see.”

This announcement significantly scales up the work already underway in 75 areas, helping communities regenerate and restore local pride.

The up to £5 billion package includes an additional £3.5 billion to roll out the programme to 169 more areas, each receiving up to £20 million over ten years.

Separately, 95 areas receive a share of £150 million capital funding to improve public spaces, parks and high streets.

Local people in the existing 75 areas are already shaping their communities, every project is the result of local people’s ideas and priorities—chosen by the community, for the community. It’s the people who know best what their area needs, and their voices are shaping the future of their towns and cities.

In Eston, residents have held a conference for local businesses, schoolchildren, police, sports clubs, and schools to decide how to spend the cash.

In Elgin, more than 1,000 ideas have been submitted, including tackling empty shops and revamping the town shopping centre.

In Clifton, Nottingham, a local pastor is working to save community groups following violent disorder last summer, while playing fields and high streets are being regenerated.

In Blyth, residents are putting on a cultural festival, investing in vacant properties, and supporting local businesses.

In Peterhead, people are ramping up CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour and investing in indoor sports and leisure facilities.

Torbay is collating ideas, including funding an Agatha Christie heritage trail.

In Newark-on-Trent, the Upper Floor Unit conversion scheme will turn vacant town centre units into housing.

In Hastings, park runners are being enlisted for views on how to make their community better.

In Ramsgate, more than 1,000 residents and business owners have given their ideas in an online survey.

In Scunthorpe, residents are working with voluntary groups to reach young people in deprived areas.

Further details including the methodology and full list of place selection is available on gov.uk here.

The full Pride in Place Strategy document is available on gov.uk here.