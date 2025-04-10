PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia earlier this afternoon.

The leaders started by discussing recent developments on global trade tariffs. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to working closely with international partners to maintain global economic stability. He added that the UK will continue to take a measured and calm approach.

The leaders discussed the importance of strengthening economic partnerships to provide further certainty for businesses, and agreed to build on the good progress so far on the UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

Turning to defence, the leaders agreed to continue work to deepen defence and security co-operation.

They agreed to keep in touch.