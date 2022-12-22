PM call with European Commission President Von der Leyen: 22 December 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen this afternoon.

The leaders agreed that the UK and the EU would remain steadfast in our military economic and diplomatic support for Ukraine and in countering Russian aggression.

They looked forward to working closely together in 2023 in the G7, under the Japanese presidency, and the G20, under the Indian presidency.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, they agreed on the importance of working together to agree a solution.