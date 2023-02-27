10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with G7 leaders
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week (Friday 24th February) spoke to G7 leaders to mark a year since the unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
The Prime Minister spoke to his G7 counterparts this afternoon to mark a year since the unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
The leaders reiterated their unfaltering support for Ukraine and agreed on the need to continue to intensify military aid. They also praised the steadfast international unity throughout the past year.
Ukraine’s resilience and courage since the start of the full-scale invasion had been extraordinarily inspiring, the Prime Minister said.
Discussing the global impact of Russia’s war, the Prime Minister said the Russian assault on Ukraine wasn’t just a Euro-Atlantic problem, but an attack on universal principles.
The leaders also discussed the strong show of support for Ukraine at the United Nations (UN) last night, and the Prime Minister emphasised that by supporting Ukraine, the international community was upholding the UN’s Charter.
Reflecting on China’s ceasefire proposals, the Prime Minister said he supported President Zelenskyy’s calls for China to engage with Ukraine, adding that peace could only be achieved on Ukraine’s terms.
The Prime Minister added that the international community needed to support Ukraine with long term military and security assurances to send a strong message to President Putin that the global support was enduring.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-g7-leaders-on-ukraine-anniversary-24-february-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Prime Minister set to address the G7 as UK pauses to mark full-scale invasion of Ukraine24/02/2023 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set to call on partners to increase Ukraine’s capability to stop Russian forces.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 22 February 202323/02/2023 10:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President Zelenskyy yesterday evening, ahead of the one year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Friday.
Privy Council appointments: 22 February 202222/02/2023 16:20:00
The King has approved the following new appointments to His Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council.
Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire conferred: February 202321/02/2023 12:10:00
The King has been pleased to approve that the honour of CBE be conferred upon Bryn Parry.
Domestic abusers face crackdown in raft of new measures20/02/2023 14:12:00
Tougher management of most dangerous abusers and new protections for victims.
PM meeting with Prime Minister Andrzej Duda of Poland: 16 February 202316/02/2023 16:25:00
The Prime Minister hosted President Andrzej Duda of Poland at Downing Street this afternoon (16 February 2023).
Ministerial Appointments: February 202316/02/2023 16:05:00
His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.