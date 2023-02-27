PM call with G7 leaders

The Prime Minister spoke to his G7 counterparts this afternoon to mark a year since the unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders reiterated their unfaltering support for Ukraine and agreed on the need to continue to intensify military aid. They also praised the steadfast international unity throughout the past year.

Ukraine’s resilience and courage since the start of the full-scale invasion had been extraordinarily inspiring, the Prime Minister said.

Discussing the global impact of Russia’s war, the Prime Minister said the Russian assault on Ukraine wasn’t just a Euro-Atlantic problem, but an attack on universal principles.

The leaders also discussed the strong show of support for Ukraine at the United Nations (UN) last night, and the Prime Minister emphasised that by supporting Ukraine, the international community was upholding the UN’s Charter.

Reflecting on China’s ceasefire proposals, the Prime Minister said he supported President Zelenskyy’s calls for China to engage with Ukraine, adding that peace could only be achieved on Ukraine’s terms.

The Prime Minister added that the international community needed to support Ukraine with long term military and security assurances to send a strong message to President Putin that the global support was enduring.