PM call with leaders of the G7, NATO, Poland and Romania

The Prime Minister thanked President Biden for convening the call and for his, and the United States’, leadership in supporting Ukraine. He outlined the UK’s ongoing military, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine and stressed that this support will continue for as long as it takes.

The leaders agreed that Putin has made a strategic miscalculation in invading Ukraine and pointed to the stark Russian losses on the battlefield and loss of capability as evidence of that. They underlined that Ukraine and the Western alliance are both stronger and more united than they were before Putin’s full-scale invasion.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep disappointment in Putin’s decision to abandon the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was providing a lifeline for millions of vulnerable people around the world. He stressed the need for countries to work together to get as much Ukrainian grain out of the country as possible, despite Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.