PM call with President Biden: 14 February 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, last night
The Prime Minister spoke to US President Biden last night about the situation in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders. They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine.
The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far reaching damage for both Russia and the world.
They agreed that western allies must remain united in the face of Russian threats, including imposing a significant package of sanctions should Russian aggression escalate. They also reiterated the need for European countries to reduce their dependence on Russian gas, a move which, more than any other, would strike at the heart of Russia’s strategic interests.
The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-biden-14-february-2022
