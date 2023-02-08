Wednesday 08 Feb 2023 @ 09:10
10 Downing Street
PM call with President Erdogan of Türkiye

The Prime Minister spoke to Turkish President Erdogan yesterday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon, following the devastating earthquakes which struck Türkiye and Syria. He expressed his deep condolences for the tragic loss of life and pledged the UK’s steadfast support.

The Prime Minister confirmed that a 77-strong British search and rescue team arrived in Gaziantep yesterday with specialist equipment and dogs, in response to a request from the Turkish government, and will immediately start work assisting with the rescue effort.

President Erdoğan thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s solidarity in response to this tragedy and welcomed international search and rescue and medical support for the initial emergency response.

The Prime Minister also noted the deeply concerning humanitarian situation over the border in North-West Syria, where Türkiye plays an important coordinating role, and set out how the UK has increased support to aid organisations and emergency responders.

