10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Erdogan of Türkiye
The Prime Minister spoke to Turkish President Erdogan yesterday.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon, following the devastating earthquakes which struck Türkiye and Syria. He expressed his deep condolences for the tragic loss of life and pledged the UK’s steadfast support.
The Prime Minister confirmed that a 77-strong British search and rescue team arrived in Gaziantep yesterday with specialist equipment and dogs, in response to a request from the Turkish government, and will immediately start work assisting with the rescue effort.
President Erdoğan thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s solidarity in response to this tragedy and welcomed international search and rescue and medical support for the initial emergency response.
The Prime Minister also noted the deeply concerning humanitarian situation over the border in North-West Syria, where Türkiye plays an important coordinating role, and set out how the UK has increased support to aid organisations and emergency responders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-erdogan-of-turkiye-7-february-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM extends Ukraine military training to pilots and marines as President Zelenskyy makes first visit to the UK since Russian invasion08/02/2023 10:10:00
President Zelenskyy arrives in the UK today to meet the Prime Minister and visit Ukrainian troops.
Ministerial Appointments: February 202307/02/2023 15:10:00
His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
Making government deliver for the British people07/02/2023 14:10:00
The Prime Minister, with the approval of His Majesty The King, has today created four new departments.
PM call with leaders of US, Germany, France & Italy: 25 January 202326/01/2023 10:05:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Italy yesterday afternoon.
Prime Minister celebrates Scottish culture in Burns Night Downing Street reception26/01/2023 09:05:00
Prime Minister celebrates Scottish culture and the integral contribution it makes to the fabric of the UK at Number 10 reception this evening.
PM call with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar24/01/2023 10:10:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday afternoon.
Levelling Up projects in Wales awarded £208 million by UK Government19/01/2023 13:22:00
A total of 11 projects receive grants from round two of flagship Levelling Up Fund