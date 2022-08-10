10 Downing Street
PM call with President Macron
The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron yesterday afternoon.
The leaders thanked one another for their friendship and comradeship over the last few years. They agreed that UK-French cooperation on the world stage has made a difference on a huge range of global issues, as they had discussed at the recent G7. They were both convinced that the bilateral relationship would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead. The Prime Minister and President Macron discussed preparations for the upcoming UK-France Summit as clear evidence of that fact.
The Prime Minister thanked President Macron for his efforts to help resolve border disruption and tackle the scourge of illegal people trafficking. The leaders expressed their shared confidence that deeper cooperation between the UK and France will be central to further progress in this area, and help to dismantle more smuggling networks.
On Ukraine, the Prime Minister and President Macron both stressed the importance of the international community continuing to support the people of Ukraine in their struggle. They agreed that UK and French efforts to train and equip Ukrainian troops were making a significant difference in the war, and that western war fatigue cannot be allowed to set in. President Macron praised the Prime Minister’s leadership on Ukraine.
On Taiwan, the leaders shared their concerns at China’s actions and risk of unnecessary escalation. They welcomed clear G7 unity on this issue.
The Prime Minister expressed his firm belief that the great friendship between the UK and France will continue to be incarnated by the leaders of our countries.
