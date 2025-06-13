10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Macron of France and Chancellor Merz of Germany: 13 June 2025
The Prime Minister’s call with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, this morning.
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, this morning following the developments in the Middle East overnight.
The leaders discussed the long-held grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, and called on all sides to refrain from further escalation that could further destabilise the region.
The leaders reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defence, and agreed that a diplomatic resolution, rather than military action, was the way forward.
They looked forward to speaking again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-macron-of-france-and-chancellor-merz-of-germany-13-june-2025
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM call with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez12/06/2025 09:05:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez yesterday evening, following yesterday’s historic agreement to secure the future of Gibraltar.
PM launches national skills drive to unlock opportunities for young people in tech10/06/2025 13:20:00
Pupils across the country will be given the skills and tools needed to get the AI-powered jobs of the future thanks to a new skills programme launched by the Prime Minister.
PM unveils AI breakthrough to slash planning delays and help build 1.5 million homes: 9 June 202509/06/2025 16:12:00
Planning permissions will be sped up as the Government rolls out a new AI tool which can scan hundreds of files in seconds – making it easier to make home improvements, while turbocharging the Plan for Change milestone to build 1.5 million homes.
UK to expand submarine programme in response to Strategic Defence Review03/06/2025 13:20:00
The UK will build up to a dozen new attack submarines to keep Britain safe.
Prime Minister hails trade deal successes for Scotland03/06/2025 10:12:10
From the Highlands to the Borders, Scottish people are set to benefit from the UK’s landmark trade deals with India, US and EU announced in recent weeks.
PM secures new agreement with EU to benefit British people20/05/2025 13:20:00
UK secures new agreement with the European Union to support British businesses, back British jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets.
UK-EU Summit19/05/2025 13:20:00
This week, the Prime Minister will strike yet another deal that will deliver in the national interest of this country. It will be good for growth, good for jobs, good for bills, and good for our borders.