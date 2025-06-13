PM call with President Macron of France and Chancellor Merz of Germany: 13 June 2025

The Prime Minister’s call with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, this morning.

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, this morning following the developments in the Middle East overnight.

The leaders discussed the long-held grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, and called on all sides to refrain from further escalation that could further destabilise the region.

The leaders reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defence, and agreed that a diplomatic resolution, rather than military action, was the way forward.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.