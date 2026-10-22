PM call with President Stubb of Finland

President Stubb began by reflecting on the events in Oslo over the past 48 hours, and the leaders discussed the strong international support for Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace.

Both underlined how it was crucial to maintain the momentum on Ukraine to end Russia’s unjustified attacks.

Any peace had to include security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as ensuring war did not return to the European continent, the leaders agreed.

Turning to the UK’s ambition to get closer to the European Union, the Prime Minister set out his vision for the UK-EU Summit next month and thanked President Stubb for Finland’s support for closer ties between the UK and the bloc.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days.