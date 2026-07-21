10 Downing Street
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PM call with President Trump of the United States: 20 July 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, shortly after taking office yesterday (20 July 2026).
The Prime Minister began by congratulating the President on a successful World Cup and agreed that England had an excellent tournament.
The Prime Minister also hoped that he would be able to show the President what Manchester had to offer during a visit in the future.
Setting out his vision as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister said he would be focused on ensuring reindustrialisation up and down the country to ensure good growth in every postcode.
The Prime Minister also underlined his commitment to defence and security and said ensuring the security of the UK and its Allies was at the top of his agenda.
The President then updated on the situation in the Middle East, and the Prime Minister outlined the UK’s commitment to securing the movement of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to support global supply chains and drive down costs for businesses and families across the country.
They looked forward to speaking again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-trump-of-the-united-states-20-july-2026
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