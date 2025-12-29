PM call with President Trump of the United States, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European leaders: 28 December 2025

The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump, President Zelenskyy and European leaders.

The discussion focused on ongoing efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with leaders commending President Trump for the progress achieved so far.

They underlined the importance of robust security guarantees and reaffirmed the urgency of ending this barbaric war as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s commitment to working closely with partners to sustain momentum in the coming days – with President Trump highlighting his leadership in driving coordinated international support for Ukraine as talks continue.