PM call with President Xi Jinping of China: 23 August 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to President Xi Jinping of China this morning.

The Prime Minister began by setting out his priorities for his government, including national security, secure borders and economic stability.

The leaders discussed areas of shared collaboration, and potential areas of cooperation between the UK and China, including on trade, the economy and education.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, the leaders agreed on the importance of close working in areas such as climate change and global security.

The Prime Minister added that he hoped the leaders would be able to have open, frank and honest discussions to address and understand areas of disagreement when necessary, such as Hong Kong, Russia’s war in Ukraine and human rights.

The leaders also agreed on the need for a stable and consistent UK-China relationship, including dialogue between their respective foreign and domestic ministers.

They agreed to stay in touch.