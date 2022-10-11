10 Downing Street
PM call with President Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy yesterday afternoon.
She strongly condemned Putin’s appalling attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv and elsewhere yesterday. The Prime Minister said that these are a sign of Ukrainian success and increasing desperation by Putin in response.
The Prime Minister stressed that the UK stands wholeheartedly behind President Zelenskyy and Ukraine. Putin’s destructive rhetoric and behaviour will not diminish our resolve. The leaders welcomed the deliveries of British military aid which continue to arrive in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy looked ahead to tomorrow’s virtual meeting of G7 leaders, which President Zelenskyy will join. They agreed it offers an important opportunity to reemphasise the unity of opposition to Putin’s despicable campaign.
