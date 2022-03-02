PM call with President Zelenskyy: 2 March 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this morning.

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this morning to condemn the abhorrent attacks on Ukraine in the recent hours and days.

The Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy that the UK was rallying UN General Assembly members today, to ensure the strongest possible condemnation of Russia at this afternoon’s UN meeting in New York.

Sharing his disgust at the attacks on Ukraine, the Prime Minister said the UK was doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people and their resistance.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support and leadership in ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine and said it had been vital in holding back Russian forces.

Both leaders agreed on the need for sanctions to go further to exert maximum pressure on President Putin in the coming days.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts and prayers, and those of the UK, were with the Ukrainian people.