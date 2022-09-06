10 Downing Street
PM call with President Zelenskyy: 5 September 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon to thank him for his leadership and friendship.
The Prime Minister made clear that he believed President Zelenskyy and his people can and will win the war in Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for believing in Ukraine and its people and updated on the recent progress of his Armed Forces in the south of the country.
The Prime Minister said he was convinced the Ukrainian forces could continue to succeed in pushing back Russian forces and added that the UK remained steadfast in its support.
The Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy it had been a privilege to work with him and support him, and the leaders agreed to stay in close touch as friends.
