10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 1 August 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences for the deadly attack on Kyiv in recent days. It was a bitter reminder of the human cost of the awful conflict perpetrated by Russia, the Prime Minister added.
The Prime Minister then updated on President Trump’s visit to the UK, and both leaders welcomed the President’s new deadline on Russia to stop their stalling tactics and make meaningful progress on a peace deal.
It was clear Russia was the only barrier to peace, the leaders agreed.
Turning to the landmark agreement to share battlefield technology and scale up the production of drones that the Prime Minister and President agreed in June, the Prime Minister updated on the strong progress being made at rapid pace. The Prime Minister also welcomed the passing of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bill earlier this week.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-zelenskyy-of-ukraine-1-august-2025
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Victorious Lionesses to be celebrated at Downing Street28/07/2025 16:20:00
A special reception for the Lionesses will take place at 10 Downing Street today.
E3 Leaders’ Statement on the Situation in Gaza and the West Bank: 25 July 202528/07/2025 13:20:00
E3 Leaders’ Statement on the Situation in Gaza and the West Bank (25 July 2025).
UK-India Technology Security Initiative - Anniversary Statement25/07/2025 15:25:00
Statement on the one-year anniversary of the landmark UK-India Technology Security Initiative.
Prime Minister secures thousands of British jobs and £6 billion in investment and export wins as historic trade deal with India signed24/07/2025 16:25:00
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins.
UK-Egypt Strategic Partnership: 22 July 202523/07/2025 13:20:00
A Strategic Partnership between the UK and Egyptian governments.
Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation21/07/2025 10:20:00
Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation.
Patients with long-term conditions to receive help from charities18/07/2025 14:17:00
Hundreds of thousands of patients with long-term conditions will be automatically referred to specialist charities at the point of diagnosis.