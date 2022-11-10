10 Downing Street
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 10 November 2022
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning.
The leaders agreed that any Russian withdrawal from the occupied city of Kherson would demonstrate strong progress for the Ukrainian forces and reinforce the weakness of Russia’s military offensive, but it was right to continue to exercise caution until the Ukrainian flag was raised over the city.
The Prime Minister praised the bravery of the Ukrainian armed forces and reiterated the UK’s unwavering military, economic and political support. He expressed his horror at the ongoing Russian drone strikes on civilian areas and confirmed that the UK would continue providing further military aid, including another 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 extreme cold winter kits for troops.
President Zelenskyy set out how UK military support is protecting vital energy infrastructure and helping Ukrainian troops to make advances on the battlefield against Putin’s unjustified invasion.
Ahead of next week’s G20 meeting, the leaders discussed the importance of continued coordinated international support for Ukraine. They agreed Russia must be held to account for its actions and prevented from blocking vital supplies of Ukrainian grain and fertiliser reaching global markets.
The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact to make progress on these issues and ensure Ukraine succeeds as a sovereign and democratic nation.
