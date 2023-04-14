10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 14 April 2023
The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this morning.
The leaders discussed the latest situation on the battlefield and the Prime Minister paid tribute to the efforts of the Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut.
Discussing the abhorrent beheading of a Ukrainian soldier shown on social media in recent days, the Prime Minister said the video was appalling and those responsible had to be held to account.
The leaders also discussed efforts to accelerate military support to Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the UK and its allies needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes.
That included increasing interoperability with NATO both in the short and long term, the Prime Minister added.
The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-zelenskyy-of-ukraine-14-april-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
The Prime Minister's Vaisakhi message 202314/04/2023 14:05:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wishes Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy Vaisakhi.
PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 13 April 202314/04/2023 10:15:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, yesterday
PM meeting with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands: 13 April 202313/04/2023 15:25:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this morning.
PM meeting with US President Joe Biden13/04/2023 09:15:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a meeting in Belfast yesterday.
PM to recognise six-year old for outstanding contribution award12/04/2023 12:15:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to personally present six-year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his daily Points of Light award this morning.
PM marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement12/04/2023 10:20:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marks the 25-year anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
Prime Minister: We must fulfil the promise of the Good Friday Agreement11/04/2023 11:10:00
The Prime Minister will welcome President Biden to Belfast this week.