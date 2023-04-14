Friday 14 Apr 2023 @ 15:05
10 Downing Street
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 14 April 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this morning.

The leaders discussed the latest situation on the battlefield and the Prime Minister paid tribute to the efforts of the Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut.

Discussing the abhorrent beheading of a Ukrainian soldier shown on social media in recent days, the Prime Minister said the video was appalling and those responsible had to be held to account.

The leaders also discussed efforts to accelerate military support to Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the UK and its allies needed to continue to ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position to build on its recent battlefield successes.

That included increasing interoperability with NATO both in the short and long term, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-zelenskyy-of-ukraine-14-april-2023

