PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 18 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.

The Prime Minister reiterated his disgust at Russia’s barbaric actions in Ukraine and his admiration for the steadfast resistance of the Ukrainian people in the face of tyranny. He said the entire United Kingdom stands with Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy updated on the situation on the ground and Ukraine’s evolving military and humanitarian needs. The Prime Minister set out the additional defensive aid the UK intends to provide and committed to work with allies at next week’s NATO meeting to step up military support to Ukraine.

They also discussed progress in ongoing peace talks. The Prime Minister offered his support for Ukraine’s position in negotiations and the President said the UK’s close involvement was highly valued. The UK will continue to exert pressure at all levels to oppose Putin’s act of aggression, including through sanctions, lethal aid and diplomatic action.

