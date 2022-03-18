10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 18 March 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.
The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning.
The Prime Minister reiterated his disgust at Russia’s barbaric actions in Ukraine and his admiration for the steadfast resistance of the Ukrainian people in the face of tyranny. He said the entire United Kingdom stands with Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy updated on the situation on the ground and Ukraine’s evolving military and humanitarian needs. The Prime Minister set out the additional defensive aid the UK intends to provide and committed to work with allies at next week’s NATO meeting to step up military support to Ukraine.
They also discussed progress in ongoing peace talks. The Prime Minister offered his support for Ukraine’s position in negotiations and the President said the UK’s close involvement was highly valued. The UK will continue to exert pressure at all levels to oppose Putin’s act of aggression, including through sanctions, lethal aid and diplomatic action.
Invasion of Ukraine
Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-zelenskyy-of-ukraine-18-march-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM meeting with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates: 16 March 202216/03/2022 15:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed al Nayhan.
PM to warn of ‘far reaching consequences’ of Russian invasion on Gulf visit16/03/2022 11:15:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet leaders in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh today.
Readout of Prime Minister’s roundtable of UK oil and gas industry leaders: 14 March 202214/03/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a roundtable of leaders in the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry.
PM call with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol: 14 March 202214/03/2022 13:25:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
UK government to donate generators to provide vital power for Ukraine14/03/2022 12:07:00
The UK government has unveiled plans to provide vital energy support to Ukrainian hospitals and shelters.
Prime Minister to host Nordic and Baltic leaders as he pushes to bolster European resilience and defence14/03/2022 11:10:00
Nordic and Baltic leaders will attend a summit in London this week hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Joint statement following consultations between UK and US Government officials on the Indo-Pacific11/03/2022 16:25:00
Joint statement following consultations between the United Kingdom and United States Government officials on the Indo-Pacific.