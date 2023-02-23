PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 22 February 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President Zelenskyy yesterday evening, ahead of the one year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

The Prime Minister updated on his visit to the Munich Security Conference, and said he had used the event to call on allies to accelerate their support to help Ukraine progress military gains in the coming weeks and months.

Now was the time for Ukraine to seize the opportunity to make real progress on the battlefield and further demonstrate to Putin that Ukraine would ultimately win, the leaders agreed.

Discussing the equipment required to help Ukraine defend and advance its position, the Prime Minister said he remained committed to ensuring Ukraine had the capabilities they needed, both now and in the future.

The leaders also reflected on President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK, and the Prime Minister said it had been a privilege to host him.

They agreed to stay in close touch.