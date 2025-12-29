10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 28 December 2025
The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for Ukraine and its commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace. They condemned Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion, as well as the recent attack on Kyiv.
Both leaders welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts and commended President Trump’s continued engagement in securing peace.
The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-zelenskyy-of-ukraine-28-december-2025
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM call with President Trump of the United States, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European leaders: 28 December 202529/12/2025 11:15:00
The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump, President Zelenskyy and European leaders.
PM call with President Trump of the United States: 21 December 202522/12/2025 13:20:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, yesterday afternoon.
AI to accelerate national renewal and growth as Google DeepMind backs UK tech and science sectors11/12/2025 11:07:00
A new partnership with Google DeepMind will help to turn cutting-edge AI into real benefits for working people.
PM's engagements with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany and European partners: 8 December 202509/12/2025 11:10:00
The Prime Minister yesterday welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to Downing Street.
Thousands of children in poverty across Wales to be helped by UK Government’s historic Child Poverty Strategy08/12/2025 15:12:00
Thousands of children living in poverty across Wales to be helped as the UK Government launches its Child Poverty Strategy.
Over half a million children to be lifted out of poverty as government unveils historic child poverty strategy05/12/2025 16:27:00
Around 550,000 children will be lifted out of poverty by 2030 – the biggest reduction in a single parliament since records began – as the Government launches its Child Poverty Strategy today (Friday 5 December).
Government brings in measures to help tackle child poverty04/12/2025 15:12:00
Savings for families on baby formula as government brings in measures to help tackle child poverty.