PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 28 December 2025

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for Ukraine and its commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace. They condemned Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion, as well as the recent attack on Kyiv.

Both leaders welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts and commended President Trump’s continued engagement in securing peace.

The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days.