10 Downing Street
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 3 January 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday afternoon.
The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days, and the Prime Minister said the thoughts of the UK were with the Ukrainian people as they continued to live under such bombardment.
The Prime Minister said Ukraine could count on the UK to continue to support it for the long term, as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1000 anti-air missiles.
Work was also underway to provide further equipment in the coming weeks and months to secure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield, the Prime Minister added.
Discussing the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Latvia last month, the Prime Minister thanked the President for joining virtually and said the UK and JEF partners were working closely to provide the vital equipment requested.
The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming weeks.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-zelenskyy-of-ukraine-3-january-2023
