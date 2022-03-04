10 Downing Street
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 4 March 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the early hours of this morning.
The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the early hours of this morning about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.
Both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.
The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe. He said the UK would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further.
The Prime Minister said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners.
Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial.
