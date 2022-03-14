10 Downing Street
PM call with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol: 14 March 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
The Prime Minister spoke to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to congratulate him on his successful election in the Republic of Korea.
The Prime Minister said he looked forward to deepening the UK’s relationship with the Republic of Korea during Yoon’s Presidency and hoped negotiations would begin later this year on an enhanced trade deal.
Both leaders shared their ambition to deepen digital, industrial and military cooperation between the two countries.
Discussing the situation in Ukraine, the leaders agreed that Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine was a threat to values shared by the UK and Republic of Korea, and attack on freedom and democracy everywhere.
President-elect Yoon also shared his concern at North Korea’s recent missile testing, and the Prime Minister said the UK condemned the tests and would continue to push for a tough position at the UN Security Council.
Speaking about the upcoming Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, President-elect Yoon conveyed his congratulations to the UK and the Queen on the remarkable milestone.
The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-elect-yoon-suk-yeol-14-march-2022
