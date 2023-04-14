10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 13 April 2023
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, yesterday
The leaders reflected on the close friendship between the two countries, and agreed great progress was being made on the 2030 UK-India Roadmap.
Discussing ongoing negotiations on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement, the leaders reflected on the huge opportunities a deal would offer to Indian and British businesses and consumers.
Both agreed to direct their teams to expedite progress to resolve outstanding issues and ensure a world-leading deal that would see both economies thrive.
The Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the unacceptable violence outside the Indian High Commission in London earlier this month.
He stressed that extremism had no place in the UK and updated on the steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian High Commission staff.
The leaders shared their best wishes to those celebrating Vaisakhi in the UK and India tomorrow.
Both looked forward to seeing each other at the G7 in Japan next month, as well as at the G20 in India later this year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-prime-minister-modi-of-india-13-april-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 14 April 202314/04/2023 15:05:00
The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this morning.
The Prime Minister's Vaisakhi message 202314/04/2023 14:05:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wishes Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy Vaisakhi.
PM meeting with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands: 13 April 202313/04/2023 15:25:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this morning.
PM meeting with US President Joe Biden13/04/2023 09:15:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a meeting in Belfast yesterday.
PM to recognise six-year old for outstanding contribution award12/04/2023 12:15:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to personally present six-year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his daily Points of Light award this morning.
PM marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement12/04/2023 10:20:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marks the 25-year anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
Prime Minister: We must fulfil the promise of the Good Friday Agreement11/04/2023 11:10:00
The Prime Minister will welcome President Biden to Belfast this week.