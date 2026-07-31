10 Downing Street
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PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 31 July 2026
The Prime Minister spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India today.
The Prime Minister began by reflecting on the strength of the UK-India partnership and the significant impact it has had on local communities across the UK.
The Prime Minister set out his ambitions to further enhance the UK-India relationship, including through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and strong people-to-people links.
The Prime Minister praised the contribution Indian communities in the UK make to the fabric of UK society, with Prime Minister Modi noting the links between the two leaders’ own home cities of Manchester and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, which he called the “Manchester of India”.
Turning to trade, the Prime Minister underlined the value of the recently introduced Free Trade Agreement between the UK and India, which will create opportunities for people across both countries.
The Prime Minister set out his personal commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, and both leaders noted the potential to work together on cutting edge technology, such as AI.
The two leaders then discussed the situation in the Middle East, agreeing to continue to work closely together towards deescalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Both leaders look forward to speaking again soon and meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-prime-minister-modi-of-india-31-july-2026
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