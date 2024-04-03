10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel
The Prime Minister spoke to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday evening.
He said he was appalled by the killing of aid workers, including three British nationals, in an airstrike in Gaza yesterday and demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation into what happened.
The Prime Minister said far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza and the situation is increasingly intolerable. The UK expects to see immediate action by Israel to end restrictions on humanitarian aid, deconflict with the UN and aid agencies, protect civilians and repair vital infrastructure like hospitals and water networks.
The Prime Minister reiterated that Israel’s rightful aim of defeating Hamas would not be achieved by allowing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-prime-minister-netanyahu-of-israel-2-april-2024
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Cash boost for households as historic National Living Wage increase comes into effect03/04/2024 16:10:00
Thousands of households across the UK are set to be around £3,850 better off as a raft of economic policies come into force.
PM announces national endeavour to strengthen the UK's nuclear deterrent25/03/2024 16:20:00
The Prime Minister will today [Monday 25th] declare a ‘national endeavour’ to secure the future of the UK’s thriving defence and civil nuclear industry.
UK to host European Political Community meeting in July 2024 at Blenheim Palace20/03/2024 09:05:00
The Prime Minister will host the European Political Community meeting (EPC) on 18 July 2024, bringing together around 50 leaders from across Europe.
PM speech at Business Connect: 18 March 202419/03/2024 16:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday made a speech at the Business Connect conference.
Prime Minister to announce major reform package to boost apprenticeships and cut red tape for thousands of small businesses18/03/2024 16:20:00
Major package of reforms to support small businesses in PM’s first economic speech since the Spring Budget [Monday 18th March].
New powers to turn the North East into film and TV powerhouse15/03/2024 16:05:00
Government empowers local leaders to turn the North East into film and TV production powerhouse.
Wrongful Post Office convictions to be quashed through landmark legislation: 13 March 202413/03/2024 13:20:00
Hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters wrongly convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal will have convictions quashed following landmark legislation introduced today [Wednesday 13 March].