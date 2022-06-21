10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with Prime Minister of Greece
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today.
The Prime Minister spoke to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today ahead of next week’s NATO Summit, which they agreed will be a crucial moment for NATO to unite in support of Ukrainian sovereignty.
The Prime Minister said the international community needed to shift the dial on Ukraine to end the suffering of the Ukrainian people and the devastating impact of Putin’s barbarism on global food and energy prices. He stressed that Western inaction will only give Putin carte blanche to keep attacking.
Prime Minister Mitsotakis updated the Prime Minister on the efforts to secure EU membership for Ukraine. The Prime Minister welcomed these efforts as evidence of the international community’s support for the Ukrainian people and their choices.
The leaders welcomed the potential for future UK-Greek cooperation in a range of areas, including defence. They looked forward to seeing one another in Madrid next week.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-prime-minister-of-greece-21-june-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM Boris Johnson: The Commonwealth gives Britain a boost21/06/2022 14:15:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's article in the Telegraph.
UK to offer major training programme for Ukrainian forces as Prime Minister hails their victorious determination17/06/2022 16:30:00
During a visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces.
Right to buy extension to make home ownership possible for millions more people10/06/2022 10:05:00
The Prime Minister has announced 2.5 million tenants renting their homes from housing associations will be given the right to buy them outright.
Her Majesty The Queen receives Platinum Jubilee gift from Cabinet Ministers09/06/2022 14:05:00
Her Majesty The Queen has received a bespoke gift from Cabinet ministers to mark her remarkable 70 years of service.
Prime Minister to promise a return to a strong, healthy UK economy09/06/2022 11:15:00
In a speech in Lancashire, the PM will set out a clear vision to continue to tackle the rising cost of living, while delivering on the government’s overriding mission to unite and level up the country.
Prime Minister vows to continue delivering on what matters to the British public07/06/2022 11:15:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring together his Cabinet today and pledge to continue delivering on what matters to the British people.
PM call with Prime Minister of Sri Lanka: 30 May 202230/05/2022 16:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this afternoon.