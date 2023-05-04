10 Downing Street
PM call with Prime Minister of Spain: 4 May 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, this morning.
They welcomed the strong and growing economic, security and cultural ties between the UK and Spain, as well as wider cooperation with European partners.
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of working together on issues such as tackling illegal migration and energy security. He noted the opportunity our countries will have to address these shared challenges when the UK and Spain host future meetings of the European Political Community.
On Gibraltar, the leaders agreed on the importance of progressing negotiations on a UK-EU Treaty and concluding a suitable agreement as soon as possible.
They also discussed the situation in Ukraine and reaffirmed the UK and Spain’s enduring support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s illegal invasion and President Zelenskyy’s plan for peace.
