PM call with Prime Minister Tusk of Poland

The two leaders began by condemning the continuation of aggressive Russian attacks on Ukraine. NATO Allies needed to continue to apply pressure on Russia and step up support for Ukraine through the winter, the leaders agreed.

The two leaders discussed the value of a stronger UK-EU relationship to both sides, as the Prime Minister looked ahead to the upcoming UK-EU summit. The Prime Minister outlined the challenges posed by Made in Europe and set out his ambitions for a closer trading partnership with the EU to deliver growth in every postcode.

The two leaders looking forward to speaking again soon.