10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame: 19 April 2022
The Prime Minister yesterday spoke to Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
The Prime Minister thanked the President for his country’s joint commitment to addressing the global challenge of illegal migration through our world-first Migration and Economic Development Partnership.
The Prime Minister reiterated his determination to work closely with Rwanda to tackle this pressing issue and break the business model of people smuggling gangs, whilst supporting refugees through safe and legal routes.
The Prime Minister also set out the UK’s support for Ukraine and the need for the international community to come together against Russia’s unjustified invasion.
Both leaders looked forward to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda in June.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-rwandan-president-paul-kagame-19-april-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM call with world leaders: 19 April 202220/04/2022 10:15:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday spoke with leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Romania, Japan, European Commission, European Council, and the NATO Secretary General.
PM meeting with the Prime Minister of Kurdistan: 19 April 202220/04/2022 09:15:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani.
PM to visit India to advance partnership for peace and prosperity19/04/2022 11:25:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Gujarat and New Delhi this week.
PM speech on action to tackle illegal migration: 14 April 202214/04/2022 13:25:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a speech on plans to tackle illegal migration.
Prime Minister pledges UK’s unwavering support to Ukraine on visit to Kyiv: 9 April 202211/04/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and pledges to stand by the Ukrainian people.
Nuclear energy: What you need to know08/04/2022 11:22:00
A summary of the benefits of nuclear power and what the government is doing to support its development in the UK.
Joint leaders statement by the PM and President Duda: 7 April 202207/04/2022 16:10:00
Joint leaders statement by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Boris Johnson and the President of the Republic of Poland, H.E. Mr Andrzej Duda.