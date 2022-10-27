10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday evening.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.
The leaders agreed on the vital importance of a strong relationship between the UK and Ireland and expressed their determination to build on that friendship in the coming months.
The Prime Minister welcomed Ireland’s ongoing support for Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of continued international unity in the face of Putin’s aggression.
Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister set out that his preference remained a negotiated outcome and hoped all parties would approach the current challenges with pragmatism and goodwill.
The leaders agreed on the urgent need for a functioning executive in Northern Ireland.
Both undertook to continue discussions in the coming weeks and months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-taoiseach-micheal-martin-26-october-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
David TC Davies appointed new Welsh Secretary27/10/2022 14:27:00
Former Wales Office Junior Minister Mr Davies is appointed Secretary of State for Wales by the Prime Minister.
PM call with President Biden26/10/2022 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President of the United States, Joe Biden, this evening.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement: 25 October 202225/10/2022 14:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement on the steps of Downing Street.
Liz Truss's final speech as Prime Minister: 25 October 202225/10/2022 10:20:00
Liz Truss gave her final speech as Prime Minister on the steps of Downing Street.
Prime Minister Liz Truss's statement in Downing Street: 20 October 202220/10/2022 15:33:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss gave a statement in Downing Street.
Appointment of Bishop of Liverpool18/10/2022 14:20:00
Her Late Majesty The Queen approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath, Area Bishop of Bradwell, for election as Bishop of Liverpool.
Political Peerages 202217/10/2022 13:20:00
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.