PM call with the leaders of Ukraine, Poland, Italy and the NATO Secretary General
The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of Ukraine, Poland and Italy, as well as the NATO Secretary General yesterday afternoon.
The Prime Minister began by condemning the outrageous violation of Poland’s airspace. This highlighted Russia’s increased recklessness in recent weeks, including their attacks on the Cabinet of Ministers building, British Council and EU Delegation buildings in Kyiv, he added.
Russia’s ongoing aggression was unacceptable and continued to show why President Putin had no interest in peace, the Prime Minister added.
The UK stood ready to support NATO and Poland to continue to defend the Alliance in the coming days and weeks, while also working with allies to step up support for Ukraine to ensure it had the capability and air defence it required, the Prime Minister said.
The Secretary General updated on the meeting of the North Atlantic Council earlier yesterday, and the leaders paid tribute to Poland’s swift response to this morning’s events.
The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.
