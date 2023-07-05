10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with the President of the United Arab Emirates: 7 July 2023
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, this morning.
The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, this morning.
The leaders reiterated their personal commitment to growing the strong defence and trade partnership between our countries, noting that the pledge from the UAE to invest £10 billion in strategic industries in the UK is being delivered well ahead of schedule.
They welcomed opportunities to further develop economic and technological cooperation between the UK and UAE, including in green industries and nuclear power. The leaders looked forward to working together on this agenda and driving innovation and investment to address climate change ahead of the COP28 Summit in the UAE later this year.
They also discussed international security issues, including Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s concerning and destabilising activity. The Prime Minister and Sheikh Bin Zayed highlighted the vital importance of our defence and security relationship, including military cooperation and intelligence sharing.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-the-president-of-the-united-arab-emirates-7-july-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM meeting with Prime Minister of Bahrain: 3 July 202304/07/2023 13:20:00
The Prime Minister yesterday hosted the Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, at Downing Street.
PM speech launching the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan: 30 June 202330/06/2023 14:30:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's speech launching the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan.
The Prime Minister's message for Eid al-Adha 202328/06/2023 13:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sends his best wishes for Eid al-Adha.
PM meetings at the Ukraine Recovery Conference21/06/2023 15:10:00
The Prime Minister met with the President of the European Commission, President of Estonia, Prime Ministers of Latvia and Ukraine, and the US Secretary of State this morning.
Global businesses pledge to back Ukraine's recovery as PM sets out major financial package21/06/2023 09:30:00
Major conglomerates, international corporations, retail chains and businesses across the world signal their backing for Ukraine at recovery conference.
UK to give Ukraine major boost to mount counteroffensive20/06/2023 10:20:00
UK to give major boost to cyber defences as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive.
PM calls on investors and business leaders to join the fight for Ukraine19/06/2023 16:20:00
Ukraine’s recovery must be accelerated through rapid investment and innovation, the Prime Minister will tell a major global summit this week.