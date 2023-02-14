10 Downing Street
PM call with the Prime Minister Hipkins of New Zealand
The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, yesterday evening.
The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Hipkins on his new role as leader of New Zealand and said he looked forward to working closely with him.
Discussing Cyclone Gabrielle, which has hit the country in recent hours, the Prime Minister said that the UK stood by to support in any way possible and his sympathies were with all those affected.
Updating on his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy last week, the Prime Minister paid tribute New Zealand’s support for Ukraine, including the important role the country was playing in training Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.
Both leaders agreed that the continued international solidarity in support of Ukraine sent a strong message to aggressors across the world.
The Prime Minister said he looked forward to the UK joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free trade bloc with a combined GDP of £9 trillion, in the near future, and added that he saw it as a chance to bring likeminded countries together.
The leaders hoped to meet in person soon.
