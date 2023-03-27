10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM congratulates Harry Kane on goal scoring record
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated footballer Harry Kane on becoming England’s highest-ever goal scorer.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated footballer Harry Kane on becoming England’s highest-ever goal scorer, after he scored his 54th goal in the opening qualifier against Italy for Euro2024 this week.
In a video call this morning [Saturday 25th March], the Prime Minister offered the England and Tottenham Hotspur striker “massive congratulations… for what you have achieved personally, that you are the all time great.”
He went on to say: “You’re a phenomenal captain, a phenomenal role model, and the entire country is very proud of you and lucky to have you.”
Harry Kane said the achievement “has not truly sunk in yet… but it was a special night.” He added: “I love playing for my country so much, I want to represent it in the best way.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-congratulates-harry-kane-on-goal-scoring-record
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
What the PM's action plan to tackle anti-social behaviour means for you27/03/2023 14:15:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Action plan to crack down on anti-social behaviour and restore pride in communities27/03/2023 13:15:00
Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour will face swift and visible justice as part of a new crackdown launched by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today.
PM meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 24 March 202324/03/2023 14:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Downing Street today for talks on strengthening the close partnership between the United Kingdom and Israel.
Bilateral Meeting between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama24/03/2023 12:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama at Downing Street yesterday, as part of a wider visit by the Albanian leader to London.
PM welcomes England cricket heroes to Downing Street23/03/2023 09:05:00
Members of the victorious England Men’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup team yesterday visited 10 Downing Steet to meet the Prime Minister.
Suffragan Bishop of Bolton15/03/2023 11:25:00
The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Dr. Matthew Porter to the Suffragan See of Bolton, in the Diocese of Manchester.
Integrated Review Refresh 2023: Foreign Secretary's statement to Parliament14/03/2023 16:20:00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly yesterday updated the House of Commons on the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh.