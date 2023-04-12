10 Downing Street
PM marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday marked the 25-year anniversary of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
today we reflect on the beginning of a new chapter in the people of Northern Ireland’s history, with the commemoration of the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement 25 years ago.
This is an Agreement born of partnership between the British and Irish Governments and, as we will see from President Biden’s visit this week, it continues to enjoy huge international support from our closest allies. But most importantly, it is based on compromise in Northern Ireland itself.
As we look forward, we will celebrate those who took difficult decisions, accepted compromise, and showed leadership - showing bravery, perseverance, and political imagination.
We commemorate those who are no longer with us and the many who lost their lives by trying to prevent violence and protect the innocent. And we give thanks to them as we reflect on the new generations that have grown up and continue to grow in a world in which peace and prosperity has prevailed.
While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed.
One of economic opportunity, prosperity, and stability - it is a promise we must continue to fulfil. So must get on with the business of governance.
My mission, duty and responsibility as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is to deliver for people in Northern Ireland.
We stand ready to work with our partners in the Irish Government and the local parties to ensure that the institutions are up and running again as soon as possible.
There is work to be done.
