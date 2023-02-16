10 Downing Street
PM meeting with Bill Gates
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates met at Imperial College London to discuss the UK's innovation leadership in low-carbon technology
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates met this afternoon at Imperial College London to discuss the United Kingdom’s innovation leadership in low-carbon technology and life sciences, and to attend the launch of Cleantech for UK, a coalition of leading cleantech entrepreneurs and investors committed to working together to supercharge the UK’s green economy.
During their bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister and Mr Gates discussed strategic challenges facing citizens in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world, as well as the opportunity for the UK to lead a global push for innovative solutions across energy security, food supply, and global public health.
Following their bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister and Mr Gates spoke with three promising UK cleantech startup companies at the forefront of unlocking zero-carbon innovations in energy and agriculture, showcasing the UK’s capacity to lead the world in building a cleaner, more secure future.
