PM meeting with Chancellor Scholz of Germany

The Prime Minister met Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the European Political Community meeting in Granada, Spain today.

The leaders welcomed the strong partnership between the UK and Germany on issues of shared critical importance to both our countries, from economic growth to energy security and strong defence forces.

The Prime Minister noted Germany’s significant military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, and set out the UK’s plans to support Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive and long-term security and recovery. They welcomed the strong pan-European unity at the EPC on rejecting Russian aggression.

The leaders also discussed opportunities for cooperation on further developing our renewable energy and clean technology sectors.