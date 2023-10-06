10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with Chancellor Scholz of Germany
The Prime Minister met Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the European Political Community meeting in Granada, Spain yesterday.
The Prime Minister met Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the European Political Community meeting in Granada, Spain today.
The leaders welcomed the strong partnership between the UK and Germany on issues of shared critical importance to both our countries, from economic growth to energy security and strong defence forces.
The Prime Minister noted Germany’s significant military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, and set out the UK’s plans to support Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive and long-term security and recovery. They welcomed the strong pan-European unity at the EPC on rejecting Russian aggression.
The leaders also discussed opportunities for cooperation on further developing our renewable energy and clean technology sectors.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-chancellor-scholz-of-germany-5-october-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
New qualifications to deliver world class education for all05/10/2023 11:10:00
The new Advanced British Standard will put technical and academic education on an equal footing.
Find out about every new transport project in your region04/10/2023 16:10:00
As a result of the decision to scrap the extension of HS2, every region will now receive investment in the modes of transport that matter to you most.
PM redirects HS2 funding to revolutionise transport across the North and Midlands04/10/2023 15:10:00
A revolution in the country’s transport infrastructure will see billions of pounds redirected from spiralling HS2 costs to build the daily connections that people depend on – unlocking potential, driving growth and transforming communities.
PM call with leaders of the G7, NATO, Poland and Romania04/10/2023 09:05:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the G7, NATO, Poland and Romania today about Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Four Welsh towns to share £80 million to improve long-term future03/10/2023 13:20:00
Merthyr Tydfil, Cwmbran, Barry and Wales' newest city, Wrexham, will each receive £20 million from the UK Government.
Seven Scottish towns to share £140 million to improve long-term future03/10/2023 12:10:00
Prime Minister announces 55 UK towns each to be given £20m endowment-style funds each over 10 years to invest in local people’s priorities.
Appointment of Bishop of Peterborough: 28 September 202328/09/2023 12:20:00
The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Deborah Sellin for appointment to Bishop of Peterborough.