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PM meeting with First Minister of Scotland: 30 October 2026
The Prime Minister met with the First Minister of Scotland in Glasgow following a meeting of the National Economic Council today (Friday 30 October).
The Prime Minister and First Minister agreed the meeting at the NEC had been extremely positive. They said it had been a valuable exercise in starting the process of exploring how each government could contribute to regional empowerment, reindustrialisation and achieving good growth in every postcode.
They agreed that now there would be a policy sprint led by No10 North, involving officials from both governments, to take this agenda forward.
Outside that process, the Prime Minister said the UK Government would review and respond to a range of issues raised by the First Minister.
This would not include a second independence referendum in Scotland, which the Prime Minister has repeatedly made clear, is off the table.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-first-minister-of-scotland-30-october-2026
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