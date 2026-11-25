10 Downing Street
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PM meeting with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales
The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome the Prince of Wales to Downing Street yesterday.
They opened by discussing their shared commitment to tackling the earth’s greatest challenges. The Prime Minister reflected on the recent COP Summit in Türkiye and congratulated the Prince on a successful Earthshot Prize in Mumbai last week, paying tribute to the inspiring work of this year’s winners.
They turned to homelessness and their shared desire to find sustainable options for prevention, followed by defence and security issues and the Commonwealth.
They looked forward to meeting again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-his-royal-highness-the-prince-of-wales-24-november-2026
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