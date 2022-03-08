PM meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán: 8 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán this afternoon to discuss the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

The leaders condemned Russia’s abhorrent actions in Ukraine and said Putin must stop his barbaric campaign.

Setting out the UK’s plans to go harder and faster on sanctions, the Prime Minister said he believed it is key the UK and Hungary work together on how they could reduce dependency on Russian gas and oil.

Both agreed that Russia’s destabilising across Europe needed to be countered, including by deepening cyber resilience ties between the UK and Hungary.