PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 11 November 2021

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed his Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to Downing Street today.

The Prime Minister was pleased to have the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King early on in his premiership, given the importance and historic significance of the UK-Jordan relationship.

They discussed regional security, including developments in Iraq and Syria and challenges posed by climate change and energy security. Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister and King Abdullah also welcomed opportunities to deepen cooperation on trade and investment, including new solar and wind power projects and sustainable infrastructure development.