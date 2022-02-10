10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 10 February 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the alliance’s response to Russian belligerence on Ukraine’s border.
The Prime Minister met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this morning to discuss the alliance’s response to Russian belligerence on Ukraine’s border.
The pair discussed the diplomatic efforts of NATO members and called on Russia to continue to engage in dialogue and move their troops back from the border with Ukraine.
The Prime Minister set out his plan to bolster UK military commitments to NATO, including by sending warships to Eastern Europe and increasing UK fighter jets stationed in south east Europe, to provide reassurance and support to allies in the region.
They agreed on the need for continued deterrence to complement diplomatic efforts, and the NATO Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for his staunch support of NATO.
Without continued pressure on Russia by all NATO members, the Prime Minister said he feared for European stability and security.
The pair agreed to continue to work with all NATO allies to find a way forward.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-nato-secretary-general-jens-stoltenberg-10-february-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement at NATO press conference: 10 February 202210/02/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement at the NATO press conference.
PM offers support to European allies facing Russian aggression10/02/2022 13:20:00
The Prime Minister will fly to Brussels and Warsaw today as he calls on international partners to demonstrate their solidarity with NATO allies who bear the brunt of Russian aggression.
Readout of the first meeting of the Prime Minister’s new Business Council: 8 February 202109/02/2022 11:10:00
The first meeting of the Prime Minister’s new Business Council took place yesterday.
Prime Minister sets out new team to help deliver on the people's priorities07/02/2022 13:20:00
The Prime Minister recently (05 February 2022) continued the overhaul of his senior team as he improves the No 10 operation and delivers the change necessary to get on with the job.
PM statement at Ukraine press conference: 1 February 202203/02/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently (01 February 2022) made a statement at a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine.
UK-Ukraine joint leaders statement: 1 February 202203/02/2022 12:43:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's joint statement (01 February 2022).
Government unveils levelling up plan that will transform UK02/02/2022 12:05:00
Michael Gove to unveil the government’s flagship Levelling Up White Paper, setting out a plan to transform the UK by spreading opportunity and prosperity to all parts of it.