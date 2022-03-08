PM meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki: 8 March 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today.

The Prime Minister spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki today, as the country faces increasing humanitarian pressures from the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the UK stood in solidarity with Poland, and thanked Prime Minister Morawiecki for the Poles’ kindness to the Ukrainian people at such a horrendous time.

Ukrainians were suffering because of President Putin’s barbaric actions, and the West needed to continue to impose debilitating sanctions, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed that the UK and Poland should continue work together on ensuring defensive aid reached Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the UK stood ready to increase its military support to Poland, should they require it.

The leaders agreed that they would continue to stay in close touch in the coming days and weeks, and will work at pace to build even deeper strategic ties.